The Head Coach of the Bonnyville Pontiacs has been given the Hockey Alberta Order of Merit. Rick Swan was named the recipient of the honour for coaching and development in the sport.

“These awards recognize exceptional leadership and distinguished service to amateur hockey in Alberta for 10 years or more. Recipients have dedicated significant time, effort and leadership to the growth and development of amateur hockey, not only in their own community, but across the province.”

Swan has been the head coach of the AJHL franchise since 2013 and currently sits as the winningest coach in Pontiacs history.

“Rick finds his reward in coaching by helping athletes not only exceed their potential but also assisting them in achieving their on and off-ice goals.”

Swan was head co-coach on Team AJHL at the 2019 Junior Club World Cup in Sochi, Russia as well as head coach for Team Canada West at the 2018 World Junior Challenge held in Bonnyville.

Coach Swan joins former Fort McMurray Oil Baron and Drayton Valley Thunder bench boss Fran Gow as recipients of the awards.