Alberta recording 50 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

That puts the province’s total to 6,457 total cases, though 81% of them (5,205) have recovered.

There are currently 65 people in the hospital with the virus and 10 of them are in the ICU. One additional death has also been reported, a resident of a continuing care facility in Calgary.

At the moment there are 100 active cases in continuing care facilities across Alberta and 569 residents have recovered.

In the Lakeland, numbers remained the same with no new active cases in the past 3 days. The County of St. Paul has 3 recovered cases, the MD of Bonnyville has 7 recovered cases, the City of Cold Lake has 4 recovered cases and Lac La Biche County has had 0 cases so far.

To date, just over 200,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted around the province with roughly 10% of all tests in Alberta conducted in AHS South Zone.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com