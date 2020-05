Mounties are investigating after shots rang out in the city of Cold Lake. The RCMP says they responded to a call of shots fired near 22nd Street and 3rd Avenue on May 10th.

Police believe two people were sitting in a vehicle outside of a complex when the shots rang out. Nobody was hurt. Mounties do not believe it was a random incident.

The RCMP is looking for witnesses or tips. Anyone who may have details on the crime is asked to call the Cold Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.