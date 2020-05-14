11 colleges including one in the Lakeland have joined forces and launched an Economic Recovery Taskforce to assist the work of local, provincial and federal governments, and industry, as they tackle the economic challenges faced as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

President of Portage College Nancy Broadbent will sit on a panel with the leaders of Lethbridge College, Red Deer College and Norquest College among other institutions. Grande Prairie Regional College Dr. Robert Murray will chair the collective.

The taskforce will focus on three main themes:

– Economic resiliency to address immediate needs.

– Economic recovery to play a key role in restarting the economy.

– Economic competitiveness to focus on long-term opportunities for Alberta’s Colleges to build Canada’s economic strength.

Work is already underway by the task force to identify the ways in which Alberta’s Colleges are currently supporting local, provincial and national economic recovery and future growth goal.

“With a coordinated approach focused on the priority areas of talent and skills; innovation and technology; research and development; partnership and collaboration; and community building and development, Alberta’s Colleges will be an integral part of economic recovery and growth plans for all levels of government,” said Dr. Murray.