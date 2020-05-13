Shots ringing out in Saddle Lake and a police chase have led to charges against two people, says the St. Paul RCMP. Mounties say they were called out to the community after gunshots rang out early on May 12th.

Mounties were able to track down a vehicle described by eyewitnesses as the suspects car before it took off. A brief chase into Smoky Lake County was ended when police used a tire deflation device to stop the car and arrest the occupants.

31-year-old Simon Shirt and 20-year-old Jasmine Crane are facing charges including flight from police and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The RCMP is still investigating and looking for more details into this incident. Tips can be submitted to the St. Paul detachment or Crime Stoppers.

“The quick call from Saddle Lake community members at the onset of this investigation assisted us in the arrest of the two accused,” says Sergeant David Graham, St. Paul RCMP. “Public safety is our number one concern and we appreciate the communities engagement with this priority.”