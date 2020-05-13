Some campgrounds around the Lakeland are opening up on Thursday but the County of St. Paul says its municipal sites won’t be open for campers until late June. The county released a statement saying that all municipal campgrounds will be opening on June 25th.

“For the safety of campers and municipal staff, County Council has decided to delay the opening of all Municipal Campgrounds tentatively until June 25.”

“If you made a reservation for dates in June before June 25, you will receive an email from Camp Reservations Canada to re-book for a different date or to receive a refund”

Floatingstone Lake, Lac Bellevue, Stoney Lake and the Westcove Campground at Vincent Lake are all affected by the announcement.

More information is available on the county website.