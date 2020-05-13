Canada Day celebrations in the Town of Bonnyville will not be going ahead this summer. The town council made the decision to cancel festivities on Tuesday during their regular council meeting.

The Canada Day committee made the proposal to split up some of the funding for a future get together. Councillor Elisa Brosseau is on the committee and says cash that would have been spent this year could be headed to another Bonnyville event.

“We thought instead of having one big celebration next year to split it up for Canada Day 2021 or 2022 and we would elaborate on the entertainment and fireworks for the next 2 years. We also thought whatever turns out for the winter we could have a little bit of extra celebration for the community around the Festival of Trees, so we also thought about that as well.”

The money going towards the Festival of Trees is based on if that celebration can go ahead. If not, extra funds will be donated to the child and adolescent mental health program, a charity that would see funds donated to it from the event during regular years.

Cities like Edmonton and Calgary have also taken steps to cancel their fireworks shows and public Canada Day celebrations. Currently, the province says gatherings must have 15 people or under to be allowed.

An online celebration of Canada Day has been planned by the federal government.