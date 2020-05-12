It’s another day of relatively low numbers when it comes to positive COVID-19 cases in Alberta. Overall, 45 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,361 active cases in the province and 6,345 since the onset of the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there was also an additional COVID-19 related death confirmed Tuesday in the Calgary zone, bringing the total to 118.

Alberta Health Services online data says that all cases of the virus in the Lakeland are now classified as recovered. The County of St. Paul has 3 recovered cases, the MD of Bonnyville has 7 recovered cases, the City of Cold Lake has 4 recovered cases and Lac La Biche County has had 0 cases so far. The closest area with an active case is in the County of Vermilion River, which has 2 active cases and 3 recovered.

There are currently 73 people in hospital province-wide, with 12 of those are being cared for in the ICU. 78 percent of Alberta’s positive cases, 4,866 in all, have now recovered.