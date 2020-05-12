Work is moving along on the new fire halls in the communities of Fort Kent and Ardmore. Construction crews continue to work on the new buildings, which were announced in 2018.

During an update in MD of Bonnyville council back in April, the Fort Kent site was said to be on schedule with pre-engineering arriving on site. That new building is expected to be ready for September.

The Ardmore site suffered a slight delay but is back on track. That fire hall is expected to be up and running by the end of November.

$5 million was budgeted in the 2019 budget for the two projects.