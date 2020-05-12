Police in St. Paul are laying charges of weapons trafficking after an investigation in the community of Saddle Lake. Mounties say they were in the area on an unrelated investigation back on April 25th when they were tipped off of potential weapons trafficking.

Police say they were led to believe a man was legally buying guns for people who could not. Over the course of two weeks, the RCMP executed four search warrants on residences in Saddle Lake recovering 10 firearms, a quantity of ammunition, approximately $2600 in cash and 19 grams of what is believed to be cocaine.

46-year-old Harley Cardinal and 21-year-old Marcus Cardinal are facing charges including weapons trafficking and careless use of a firearm.

“Community safety is a top priority for the RCMP,” says Sergeant David Graham, St. Paul RCMP. “Ensuring firearms do not fall into the hands of criminals is an objective that we are always trying to achieve.”