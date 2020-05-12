A resident at JB Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie has died as a result of COVID-19.

The death is one of two confirmed by the province in the last 24 hours. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the second was in a continuing care facility in the Calgary Zone.

Dr. Hinshaw adds two deaths previously reported as COVID-19 related have been removed from the data, so the total number of COVID-19 fatalities across the province remains at 117. That includes one death at JB Wood. Another death in the region has also been moved to another location, moving the total down to two.

Case numbers remained the same Monday in the Lakeland with 1 active case and 2 recovered in St. Paul County, 7 recovered cases in the MD of Bonnyville, 4 recovered in the City of Cold Lake and zero total cases in Lac La Biche County.

Alberta reported 47 new active cases on Monday, for a total of 1,524 active COVID-19 cases across the province. There have been 6,300 since the onset of the pandemic.

Dr. Hinshaw says 4,659 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. 188,157 tests have been done.