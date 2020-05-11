A popular gardening project in the Town of St. Paul is forging ahead for the 2020 growing season. Champions for Change says their edible growing barrels will return this year with some slight differences.

Penny Fox is the chairperson for the group. She says in years past business would rent the barrels for money but this year they’ll be out at no cost.

“This year we’ll provide a barrel to every business that had rented them last year. We’ll take the extra barrels and evenly distribute them throughout downtown. We are brightening up the downtown and showing it that this is still time for growth even though it’s challenging.”

The barrels will be put together by some volunteers this year instead of the local 4-H group because of circumstances around the COVID-19 outbreak. Fox says the fresh vegetables and other treats growing in the barrels will be open to the public provided the businesses don’t want the first crack at them.

“If they want it for their own use, we’ll put up a small sign saying ‘Please do not pick’. Otherwise, people can walk down the street and if they see a cherry tomato that’s ready to go, pick it off and have a taste. If they see an herb they want, snip off those herbs.”

Planting is expected to be finished at the beginning of June.