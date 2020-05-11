Ardmore School will have a new Principal starting in the Fall. Corey Baker has been appointed to the job for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I am super excited to be able to continue on with the great tradition that is Ardmore School,” Baker said. “Taking over for (current principal) Ken Pshyk will be no small undertaking as he has put together a great team and made a difference for so many students. I am looking forward to the challenge, and together with the staff, students, and community, we will continue to make Ardmore the great school that it is. I am thrilled to be welcomed into the “Wolf Pack” by everyone.”

Baker joined Northern Lights 19 years ago as a physics and math teacher at Bonnyville Centralized High School. He became the school’s Assistant Principal in 2007 and then Principal in 2010.

Northern Lights Public Schools says they would like to thank current Ardmore School Principal Ken Pshyk for his 30 years of service and dedication to the division and its students.

“Ken has shown a high level of commitment to ensuring all of our students have opportunities to diverse learning opportunities, particularly at our smaller, rural schools, where it is often difficult to offer the same programming as our larger schools. He is highly respected by his colleagues and both his perspective and his humour will be missed next year.”