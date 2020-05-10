96 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Alberta, pushing the total number of active cases across the province to 1,747.

Alberta Health has confirmed one additional death in the AHS South Zone, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 117.

In the AHS North zone, there are 31 active cases and 181 recovered. The number of cases in the region remains static from Saturday, with the County of St. Paul reporting one active case and two recoveries.

The MD of Bonnyville is still reporting seven recovered cases, the City of Cold Lake has four recovered cases, and there are still no confirmed cases in Lac La Biche County.

Across Alberta, 185,293 tests have been completed, with 4,186 coming in the last 24 hours. 4,389 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.