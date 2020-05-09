The number of deaths in Alberta attributed to COVID-19 have stayed in the single digits for an entire week. One was recorded Saturday, a man in his 50s in the Calgary zone, bringing the provincial total to 116.

Province-wide, 59 new cases have been confirmed, making the total since the outset of the pandemic 6,157. Alberta Health Services says 74 people are in hospital, including 15 in intensive care. 4,204 cases are considered recovered and 1,837 active.

In the AHS North zone, there are 32 active cases and 180 recovered. One of the active cases in the County of St. Paul is now considered recovered, leaving one active and two recoveries. The MD of Bonnyville has seven recovered cases, the City of Cold Lake has four recovered cases, and there are still no confirmed cases in Lac La Biche County.

Alberta Health Services says there is an error in the data showing one less death at Manoir du Lac and in the North zone. The numbers have not changed.

Across Alberta, 181,107 tests have been done, and increase of just more than 3,500 since Friday. In northern Alberta, 13,119 people have been tested.