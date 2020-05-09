The Prime Minister gave a history lesson of sorts today in his daily briefing. Justin Trudeau reviewed the announcements the federal government has made this week including the extension through the summer of the Canada Wage Subsidy, the agreement with provinces and territories to increase the pay for frontline workers, and the $252-million in funding for the agri-food sector.

He was asked if the government is focusing on the recovery phase of the economy. While Trudeau said it is being worked on, he cautioned that in many areas of the country we are still in the emergency phase, “We are not even fully in the restarting phase and nowhere near a recovery phase.”

As is his tradition on Saturday he ended his briefing talking to kids. He reminded children tomorrow is Mother’s Day and urged them to show their mom’s how much they are loved, “Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, a special day for her so let’s show them how much we love and care about them, maybe get up early to make breakfast or ask Dad to help you get her some flowers. Whatever you decide to do you will make her day, by sharing how much you love her, how much you need her, and how much you support her.”