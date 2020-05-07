There were only 54 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta Thursday. As of now, there have been 6,017 total cases and 63% of them are considered recovered.

The AHS North zone COVID-19 totals were reduced on Thursday to 226 from 229. Alberta Health Services says the drop is due to cases being reassigned to other zones.

Meanwhile in the Lakeland AHS online data says all 4 cases in the City of Cold Lake are now considered recovered. The MD of Bonnyville has had 7 recovered cases. The County of St. Paul has 2 active cases and 1 recovered case and Lac La Biche County has 0 cases.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed there were two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 114. Dr. Hinshaw adds more than 174,000 tests have completed since the onset of the pandemic.