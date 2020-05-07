Bonnyville mounties have arrested a man after they say a search warrant on a property in town turned up drugs and trafficking materials. Police say they seized the materials after an April 29th investigation featuring officers from the General Investigation Section.

Among the items seized were:

– 3 grams of Suspected Heroin

– Over 185 grams of illicit Cannabis

– Approximately 100 Xanax Pills

– Numerous unidentified prescription pills

– $1600 cash

– a homemade conducted energy weapon (a.k.a. Tazer)

– drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking

33-year-old Darryll Lambert faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax.