Fire advisories and partial restrictions are in place around the Lakeland. On Wednesday the County of St. Paul announced that they had entered a fire advisory state.

The county says new fire permits will not be handed out but safe campfires are still allowed provided they are responsibly watched and residents make sure they are out when finished.

This comes after the MD of Bonnyville announced a partial fire ban last week allowing backyard and campground fires while prohibiting the use of open fires, burn barrels and fireworks. Lac La Biche County also has a fire ban in effect, although backyard fires are allowed in certain areas.

Residents can keep an eye on where a fire ban pops up around the province on the official Alberta Fire Bans website.