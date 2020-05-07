The provincial government says work is starting up on some renovations on the provincial building in Lac La Biche. The province is starting the planning stage of $2.5 million worth of upgrades including replacing of cladding, windows and insulation.

“This funding recognizes the importance of the provincial building and the services it provides to the Lac La Biche region. It will support our local economy and create good-paying jobs for Albertans during these challenging times,” says MLA for Fort McMurray- Lac La Biche Laila Goodridge.

The work is expected to provide 14 jobs for construction workers. The provincial government has doubled its budget for capital maintenance and renewal funding this Spring due to the COVID-19 recession. It now sits at $1.9 billion.