Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says almost 60% of the province’s COVID-19 cases have now recovered.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 70 new cases were reported Wednesday (May 6) for a total of 5,963 and that 3,552 of them are considered recovered.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths however has risen by 6 for a total of 112 province-wide. All of the fatalities reported Wednesday are in the Calgary Zone.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the AHS North zone Wednesday including one more in the County of Vermilion River bringing its total to two active cases. The total since the onset of the pandemic sits 229. The new cases follow two consecutive days when none were added.

Meanwhile in the Lakeland, the County of St. Paul is reporting 2 active cases and 1 recovered case as of Tuesday. The MD of Bonnyville has had 7 recovered cases. The City of Cold Lake has 1 active and 3 recovered cases. Lac La Biche County currently has no confirmed cases.

When it comes to testing, over 170,000 tests have been conducted province-wide since early March.