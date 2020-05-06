A Grande Prairie man faces charges after a joy ride in a stolen ambulance from the Bonnyville Healthcare Centre. Mounties say on the evening of May 1st the ambulance was taken.

It was later spotted driving west down Highway 28. RCMP officers from St. Paul and Smoky Lake joined in and a tire deflation device and some tactical contact from police eventually put a stop to the chase.

Mounties say the 28-year-old driver then tried to get away on foot but was quickly caught. He now faces charges including theft of a vehicle and flight from police.

He’s due in St. Paul court on May 11th.