Conservative Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs says she disagrees with the Liberal party as they announced new changes in gun laws this month. The new rules came into effect on May 1st and now classify nine different types of firearms and their variants as “prohibited”. The list includes:

– M16, AR-10, AR-15 rifles and M4 carbine

– Ruger Mini-14 rifle

– M14 rifle

– Vz58 rifle

– Robinson Armament XCR rifle

– CZ Scorpion EVO 3 carbine and pistol

– Beretta CX4 Storm carbine

– SIG Sauer SIG MCX and SIG Sauer SIG MPX carbine and pistol

– Swiss Arms Classic Green and Four Seasons series (as specified in former Bill C-71)

Stubbs says the announcement doesn’t address gun crime problems in the country.

“Nothing the Trudeau Liberals announced today addresses this problem. In fact, the Liberals previously reduced sentencing for violent crimes. All that changes today is that a lot of law-abiding firearms owners are at immediate legal risk of serious jail time if they unknowingly don’t comply with every new condition imposed by Prime Minister Trudeau’s regulatory order.”

One catalyst for the new changes was the shootings in Nova Scotia in April that left 22 people dead and 3 other injured.

“Canadians are rightly upset by the horrific attack in Nova Scotia and want answers,” says Stubbs. “As the RCMP made clear, the Nova Scotia murderer did not have a firearms licence, so all of his guns were illegal. Taking firearms away from law-abiding citizens will not stop dangerous criminals who obtain their guns illegally.”

A transition period of two years was announced to allow owners of the newly-banned firearms to comply with the new rules. The federal government also says it will implement a “buy-back” option on the firearms in the future.