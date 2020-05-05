A pair of outreach schools in the County of St. Paul may be shutting down. St. Paul Education Regional Division says a motion has been put forth to close the Elk Point Outreach School and the Horizon Outreach School in St. Paul due to their low amount of students.

The schools are said to have a student population projected at 20 students total for the next school year. A viability report was also conducted before the motion to close the schools was suggested.

The school board has announced a virtual public meeting on May 14th to discuss the idea of the closures. interested residents can email the school board to get access to the meeting.

The school board says it will meet again on May 20th to decide the fate of the schools.