The 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society is turning to the web to continue its traditional fundraiser. The organ donation fundraising group is announcing it’s first-ever “Virtual Trail Ride” on May 9th starting at 11 AM.

“There will be a handful of riders going out that Saturday, practicing social distancing,” says Communications Rep Sheila Moore. “We’ll get some footage of the ride and share it on social media. We’ve created a Facebook page and we invite people to share their photos and videos.”

Anyone can join in by posting pictures of their horses, wagons or even just a stroll down the road with the Facebook tag @2ndChanceTrailRide and Twitter hashtag #2NDCTR2020.

The annual ride usually takes place on the Iron Horse Trail, running from Lindberg to Elk Point, about 16 kilometres.

The group has a new website that is also now accepting monetary donations. As for the popular golf tournament on the schedule for August, Moore says the group is taking a “wait-and-see” approach to see if it can still happen as usual.

Moore says the fun part of a virtual trail ride is it doesn’t necessarily have to be a one-day event.

“It doesn’t have to end that day. People are welcome to keep sharing, keep the spirit and get outside and being active. Help spread the word about organ and tissue donation. Talk to your families.”

The 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society supports approximately 40 patients per year with lodging and additional medical-related expenses.