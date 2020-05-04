No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the AHS North zone in the last 24 hours.

Numbers remained the same for COVID patients in the Lakeland, with the City of Cold Lake now reporting 1 active case and 3 recovered cases of the virus, says AHS. The MD of Bonnyville is still said to have 7 recovered cases while the County of St. Paul is dealing with 3 active cases. Lac La Biche County still has 0 cases.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 70 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the province, bringing the total number of cases province-wide to 5,836, with 2,942 now considered recovered.

Despite the relatively low number of new cases, Dr. Hinshaw also confirmed nine additional COVID-19 related deaths. Eight of those fatalities are in the Calgary Zone, with one in the City of Brooks. There have now been 104 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta.