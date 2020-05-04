Some blood left a crime scene may lead to someone facing charges, says the Bonnyville RCMP. Mounties say on April 26th they were called out to a home in town after the homeowner found the window of one of their cars smashed out and the interior damaged. A bit of blood was left inside the car.

Police say the car has since been towed to the local detachment where forensic tests are going to be conducted on the blood to see if mounties can find who it belongs to.

The crime is one of a few theft attempts that have kept officers busy over the last little while, as officers say they’re also dealing with a stolen car taken from a rural property near Range Road 480 and another stolen vehicle from the Duclos Arms area.