96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Sunday, bringing the total to 5,766.

In the Lakeland, numbers changed with the City of Cold Lake now reporting 1 active case and 3 recovered cases of the virus, says AHS. The MD of Bonnyville is still said to have 7 recovered cases while the County of St. Paul is dealing with 3 active cases. Lac La Biche County still has 0 cases.

2,713 previously confirmed cases are now considered recovered, a 24-hour increase of 179. Alberta Health has also confirmed one additional death on Sunday, in the Calgary zone. The total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 is now at 96.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta Health has administered and completed 161,245 tests.