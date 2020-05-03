A slightly slower day across Alberta, compared to days prior, when it comes to the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) reporting 97 new cases since Friday (May 1), bringing the total province-wide to 5,670. Compare that to data from this past week, which noted increases of more than 150 new cases per day.

About 44-percent of Alberta’s cases, 2,534 to be exact, are now considered recovered. In total, 157,517 lab tests have been completed, 3,751 in the last day alone.

In the AHS North Zone, there is a reported increase of 3 cases, bringing the total to 218.

The Calgary Zone also reporting the province’s two new deaths. There have been 94 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta since the pandemic began here in early March.