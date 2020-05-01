A resident of the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie has died of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services says three deaths were recorded across the province Friday, all in continuing care facilities experiencing outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the numbers of COVID patients in the Lakeland stayed the same for Friday with the MD of Bonnyville having 7 recovered cases, the City of Cold Lake with 2 active cases and 2 recovered cases, the County of St. Paul with 3 active cases and Lac La Biche County with 0 cases.

Alberta has recorded 218 COVID-19 cases since Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 5,573. Almost half of those, 2,359, are considered recovered.

There have been 92 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta to date and more than 153,766 tests have been processed across the province since the onset of the pandemic. More than 4,800 tests were done between Thursday and Friday.

In the AHS North zone, four more COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

With files from Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com