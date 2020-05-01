The 2020 Bonnyville Toxic Round-up is the latest Lakeland event being put on hold due to COVID-19. The MD of Bonnyville says the decision to cancel this year’s event is in keeping with the provinceès social distancing guidelines.

“As a result of Public Health Orders issued by the Alberta Government, we’ve decided against holding the event this year,” said Brad Ollen, committee liaison and Waste Supervisor for the Municipal District of Bonnyville. “Our priority is to keep our residents and staff safe and healthy through this pandemic.”

Although the round-up event won’t be going forward residents can still do some spring cleaning. Anyone can call the Public Works shop at 780-826-3550 and find out where different waste materials can go as well as heading online.