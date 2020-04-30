There has been another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County of St. Paul says Alberta Health Services, bringing its total to 3 active. The MD of Bonnyville has had 7 recovered cases while the City of Cold Lake deals with 2 active and 2 recovered cases. Lac La Biche County still has 0 confirmed cases of the virus.

Northern Alberta has seen six new cases confirmed Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alberta has reported another 190 cases of COVID-19 overall. That brings the provincial total to 5,355 though 2,161 of those are now considered to be recovered.

There are also two additional deaths being reported since Wednesday, both in the South Zone, for a total of 89 in Alberta.

There have been nearly 149,000 COVID-19 tests done since the onset of the pandemic.