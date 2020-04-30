Outpatient lab collections at Alberta Health Services’ rural locations will be by appointment only for the time being. Those include the Bonnyville Healthcare Centre, Cold Lake Healthcare Centre, Elk Point Healthcare Centre and the William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre,

AHS says the move to appointment-only lab work for outpatients is only a temporary measure to reduce activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointments can be made by providers or patients by phone at 1-833-572-0577 or online at aplappointments.ca.

“Some waiting areas in these rural lab collection sites are small and not appropriate for maintaining appropriate physical distancing. Appointment-only lab work will improve safety for rural patients at high risk for severe illness, such as those with compromised immune systems.”

The change will come into effect on Monday, May 4th. It will not apply to hospital inpatients.