St. Paul RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Robin Gladue. Robin was reported missing this morning from Saddle Lake. He may be in the Edmonton area and is believed to be travelling in a Blue Chevy Trailblazer with Alberta license plate #CGC1151.

St. Paul RCMP are concerned for his safety and well-being and would like to speak with him.

Robin is described as:

– Indigenous youth male

– 5″1′ tall

– 110 lbs

– Black hair

– Brown eyes

If you have information on Robin’s whereabouts, please call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers.