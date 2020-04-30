A staff member at a woman’s shelter in St. Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. In a release available on Facebook, The Capella Centre says the shelter remains open after the discovery.

“Capella Centre has implemented additional, precautionary isolation measures for clients and staff in response to the news that a part-time staff member has tested positive for COVID-19…The staff person who tested positive was asymptomatic when they last worked at the women’s shelter. On the recommendations of Alberta Health Services (AHS), any staff member who came into contact with the positive staff person has been tested and is in self-isolation as a precaution. Shelter management is awaiting news of their test results, but no other staff members are currently showing symptoms.”

The centre says any impacted clients are also self-isolating

“We know that during a crisis, incidents of domestic violence can increase and worsen. Women’s shelters remain the safest place for women and children facing violence and abuse. You don’t have to stay in a dangerous situation, and you don’t have to come into the shelter to get help. Call our 24-hour hotline at 1-800-263- 3045. We can help you find safe options even during this pandemic.” says Executive Director Noreen Cotton.

The County of St. Paul is currently dealing with 2 active, confirmed cases of the virus, according to Alberta Health Services online data