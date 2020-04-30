The World Professional Chuckwagon Association says it will not be racing in the summer. The group has announced that its 2020 season is officially cancelled.

“The effects of COVID-19 and health risks associated with this pandemic has caused the Province of Alberta to put restrictions on mass gatherings for the foreseeable future. A number of our host committees have already announced the cancellation of their 2020 events”

The racing season was due to begin on May 27th in Grande Prairie but the rodeo in conjunction with the races was cancelled earlier in the month. The 2020 season was due to also feature a return to Bonnyville in July after a few year’s absence.

“As these cancellations will likely change the landscape of chuckwagon racing in the future, we will continue to work with our committees, sponsors and competitors to navigate through these challenging times in an effort to sustain the western heritage”