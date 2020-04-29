The province has reported seven COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday, all of them in continuing care facilities in Calgary. There are currently 503 confirmed cases in long-term or continuing care facilities.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has now updated her public health orders to reflect these numbers.

“Anyone with a mild symptom, such as a hoarse voice, or muscle aches, must immediately be tested for COVID-19 and must be isolated until tests come back.”

Dr. Hinshaw says, additionally, as soon as a COVID-19 case is identified in a facility, all residents in the same unit will be tested even if they are feeling fine and show no symptoms.

“This has been a recommendation for several weeks, and it is now incorporated into the order to underline the importance of early diagnosis in close contacts in this population.”

The province has confirmed 315 cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total across Alberta to 5,165. The AHS North zone, which spans all of northern Alberta, had an additional three cases confirmed Wednesday, for a total of 202.

The case numbers for the Lakeland remained the same Wednesday, says Alberta Health Services. According to their online data, The MD of Bonnyville has had 7 recovered cases, The City of Cold Lake is still showing 2 active cases and 2 recovered. The County of St. Paul currently has 2 active cases. Lac La Biche County is said to have 0 confirmed cases.