Mounties say this was the firearm in question - RCMP

A pair of men are facing charges after police say they rammed a cop car and then pointed a gun at officers near Saddle Lake. Mounties say the incident took place on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were tipped off about a theft of a truck in St. Paul when a call came in that a truck was driving erratically in Saddle Lake. Mounties caught up to the truck and confirmed it matched the description of the one stolen.

Police attempted to pull it over but it took off. Mounties say at one intersection the truck backed into the pursuing RCMP car before fleeing again.

The RCMP were able to get the car stopped using “tactical contact”. It was then where the RCMP says two men jumped out with one of the men pointing a gun at officers. No shots were fired.

Both the men were arrested a short while later. The officer driving the RCMP car that was rammed suffered minor injuries and was treated at hospital.

22-year-old Fredy Cardinal and 22-year-old Bailey Mason now face charges including assault police officer with a weapon.