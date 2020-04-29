A decision by Lac La Biche doctors to give up their hospital privileges will not be happening. In a post on Facebook Tuesday, the Associated Medical Clinic of Lac La Biche confirmed that doctors had rescinded a previous agreement to give up practicing at the hospital starting in July.

The post says the decision came as a result of “recent amendments and changes by the government of the schedule of medical benefits”. Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced last Friday changes to how rural doctors could bill the province as well as money to be used to help with retaining and recruiting rural doctors.

Nine doctors had signed the agreement to give up hospital privileges, saying that the UCP governments changes to the funding model and other reasons were to blame.