The City of Cold Lake has confirmed other event cancellations this summer. In a release Monday the city acknowledged the news that the popular air show would not be going ahead due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Of course we all want life to get back to normal, but with the government signalling a lengthy course of physical distancing and limitations on gatherings, we are taking action to ensure that summer events are cancelled,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “The cancellation of summer events across the province will, of course, be devastating for the economy but to continue to plan for these events when their continuation is unlikely would only serve to put public dollars at risk.”

The city says its working on cancelling Aqua Days as well as Full Throttle Festival that ran in conjunction with the airshow and the Canada Day celebrations in the city. The city also says bookings for sports fields are not being accepted but city soccer and rugby fields are still open spaces for residents to enjoy safely. Ball diamonds, the splash park and other areas will remain closed to the public.

“We continue to carefully follow the leadership provided by the Government of Alberta through AHS, and to support them in every way possible,” Copeland said. “We will balance a state of preparedness to safely reopen while taking all steps necessary to implement the health and safety precautions the province puts into place.”