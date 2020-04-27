The Cold Lake Air Show will not be going ahead this year. The event has been officially cancelled by the air show committee in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and public distancing rules.

In a post on Facebook, the air show committee and 4 Wing scalls the decision to cancel “difficult and unfortunate.”

“In order to respect the recent direction on social gatherings by Alberta Health Services it is imperative we continue to align our actions with those of the Government and take additional precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The group says refunds for tickets will begin to be processed starting on May 10th. More information on the air show is at its official website.