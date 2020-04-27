A few hockey players with roots in Bonnyville are making the jump to the major junior level. Defenceman Ashton Cumby and Left Winger Brent Hoshowski were selected in the Western Hockey League Bantam Draft last week.

Cumby was picked 80th overall by the Winnipeg Ice. The 6-foot-4-inch tall 14-year-old prospect spent the last season playing for the bantam Lloydminster Bobcats hockey program. Meanwhile, Hoshowski was snapped up 188th overall by the Victoria Royals. He stands about 5-foot-10-inches tall and potted 18 goals on that very same Bobcats bantam team last year, adding 17 assists in 31 games.

The draft went 13 rounds with 286 picks scheduled. The WHL postponed and then later cancelled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season after the COVID-19 outbreak. The next season is on the calendar to start in September 2020.