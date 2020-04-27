The County of St. Paul has another confirmed case of COVID-19, says Alberta Health Services. Their online interactive data shows the county with 2 active confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon. The MD of Bonnyville and City of Cold Lake remained unchanged from the weekend, with 7 cases still considered recovered in the MD and 2 active cases and 2 recovered cases in Cold Lake. Lac La Biche County is still said to be COVID-19 free by AHS.

Across Alberta, 216 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 4,696. Of those, 87 are in hospital, 20 are in the Intensive Care Unit, and 1,664 are considered to be recovered.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says infection has serious consequences for many people and these are the reasons we cannot give up on our work to prevent the spread of the virus. She adds it can only be defeated with our collective efforts to protect each other.

In the North Zone, the total is now 196, with 10,301 people tested. Alberta-wide, 135,442 tests have been done.