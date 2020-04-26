UPDATE: Another active case of COVID-19 in the City of Cold Lake is being reported by Alberta Health Services on their website, bringing the city’s total to 2 active cases and 2 recovered cases. The MD of Bonnyville still has 7 recovered cases. St. Paul County has one active case. Lac La Biche County is said to have no active cases by AHS.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in Alberta Sunday. Another 247 cases were confirmed, while more than 4,400 more tests were done.

As of April 26, there have been 4,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 73 deaths recorded. So far, 1,549 cases have recovered and more than 131,500 tests completed.

In the AHS North zone, another nine cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total to 173. There have been 14 deaths.

Alberta Health Services says its interactive data is delayed and will be posted as soon as it is available.