Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is defending her decision to cancel all summer festivals and events this summer.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she’s been receiving feedback from Albertans who are disappointed with the measure and questioning if it’s necessary.

Hinshaw says COVID-19 will NOT go away over the summer, adding it will be with us “for months to come”.

She adds the relatively low numbers in several communities are the result of collective efforts and sacrifices.

Hinshaw says the virus spreads rapidly through social interactions and the result can be deadly.

Alberta recorded 297 new cases over the past day as well as 5 deaths, though one of the fatalities was reported Thursday in the South Zone and not updated on the official tally.

8 more cases were confirmed in the AHS North Zone with none of the new ones sitting in the Lakeland. The MD of Bonnyville has had 7 cases that are now considered recovered since the outbreak began. The City of Cold Lake is said to have 1 active case and 2 others recovered. St. Paul County has 1 active case while Lac La Biche has yet to have one, says AHS.

Dr. Hinshaw did say Friday there are two cases now linked to the Mountain View Poultry Processing plant in Okotoks. Those cases though are included as part of the Calgary Zone numbers.