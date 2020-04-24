Police in Lac La Biche are investigating a charge of sexual assault against a civilian guard at the local RCMP detachment. Mounties say they have arrested 66-year-old Rodney Smith after allegations of an incident on April 12th of 2019 while he was said to be on duty.

“The RCMP takes all allegations of sexual assault very seriously. While Smith was not an RCMP employee, he was working within an RCMP Detachment. Our investigators worked to determine the circumstances of the assault allegation, identify and preserve evidence, and forward a thorough investigation to Crown counsel where the facts and evidence supported a charge.” says the RCMP in a release.

Smith is due to appear in court in Lac La Biche on June 29th.