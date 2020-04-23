Another 319 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta Thursday bringing the provincial total to 3,720.

Of those 1,357 cases are considered recovered.

There were also two additional deaths, both in the City of Brooks. Those are the first two deaths in South Zone related to COVID-19. At least one is linked to the JBS meat plant.

7 more cases were confirmed in the North Zone Thursday. AHS says the County of St. Paul now has a confirmed active case. The City of Cold Lake is said to have one confirmed active case and two recovered cases. The MD of Bonnyville has seven recovered cases. Lac La Biche County is still said to have no confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health confirming all large festivals and events in the province are cancelled for this summer.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw making that announcement at the end of her daily update Thursday.

While many events have taken it upon themselves to cancel, Hinshaw says several others were waiting for clarification from Alberta Health Services, something she is now providing.