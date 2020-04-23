Mounties in Elk Point say a pair of men are now facing charges after a chase in a stolen vehicle led police to other stolen items. The RCMP says on April 14th they spotted the stolen ride which had taken off from the cops before. The car proceeded to take off once again.

The RCMP helicopter tracked the vehicle as it made its way to a home in Frog Lake. The two in the car headed inside and were arrested a short time later with no trouble.

Mounties say they executed a search warrant on the property later on and found other stolen things including an ATV and a car reported stolen out of places like Bonnyville, Ardmore and the Frog Lake area.

18-year-old Adam Keegan Smith and 19-year-old Daiden Desjarlais now face charges including possession of property obtained by crime.