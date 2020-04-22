A massive number of COVID-19 tests being processed over the past 24 hours has led to spike in confirmed cases.

Premier Jason Kenney took to the podium ahead of Dr. Deena Hinshaw for Wednesday’s update to announce 306 new cases province-wide.

The lab has processed 4,151 tests since Tuesday.

Province-wide, Alberta has now recorded 3,401 cases of COVID-19 and about one-third of those 1,310 are considered recovered.

Kenney says 70 people are currently in hospital and 18 of them are being treated in the ICU.

He says the rate of hospitalizations has risen, but are still below modelling projections released two weeks ago, which Kenney says means most Albertans are following public health protocols.

There have also been five deaths in the past day for a total of 66 across Alberta and two additional deaths are pending, one involving a worker at the JBS meatpacking plant in Brooks.

In the North zone, there have been 14 deaths and 150 confirmed cases of 8,779 people tested.

Meanwhile in the Lakeland, the AHS online COVID-19 map now shows the City of Cold Lake has 2 recovered and 1 active case of the virus after days of saying all 3 had recovered. The MD of Bonnyville still sits at 7 recovered cases while St. Paul County and Lac La Biche County are said to have none.