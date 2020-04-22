A Lakeland based college is taking its celebration for graduating students to the web. Portage College says its 2020 convocation for students will be online this year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We want to replicate what students would have experienced on the day as best we can,” said Nancy Broadbent, President and CEO of Portage College. “Although we won’t be able to be in the same room as our students, we still want to celebrate their journey in style.”

Students will be sent a package including a cap and tassel and scroll and login access for the online ceremony. Students also have the option of requesting an eagle feather blessed by an Elder to represent the Honour Ceremony, held every year in conjunction with Convocation.

The virtual celebration will feature speeches from the President, the Board of Governors, faculty and student representatives, and award acknowledgements.

“We hope students will take part in this meaningful day with us. It’s always a wonderful experience for everyone involved,” said Broadbent. “There is no more important day on the College calendar so we’re pleased that we’ll be able to celebrate with our amazing students once again this year!”

Eligible students should make sure they have up to date email contact information as more details will be sent out soon, says the school.